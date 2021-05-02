Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

