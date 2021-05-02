YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $281.29 on Major Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. YF Link has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and $299,391.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $281.29 or 0.00494234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.00858979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.93 or 0.08598817 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.