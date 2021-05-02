YFValue Trading Down 29% This Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.00863289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.51 or 0.08600072 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

