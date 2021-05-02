YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $439,920.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

