Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.00 or 0.01122569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00728049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,284.17 or 0.99852465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.