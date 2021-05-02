YOU COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $932,152.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $932,152.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

