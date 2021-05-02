yOUcash Price Up 41% Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $80.42 million and approximately $2,581.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.00858979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.93 or 0.08598817 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

