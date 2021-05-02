YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $4,226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 409,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

