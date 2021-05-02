yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,930.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $11.49 or 0.00019799 BTC on major exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $762,955.06 and $108,930.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yTSLA Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00279197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01105645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00732630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,987.03 or 0.99944340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yTSLA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yTSLA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.