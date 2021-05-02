Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report sales of $249.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $998.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ALHC stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.02.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.