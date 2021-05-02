Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

