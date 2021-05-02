Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report sales of $214.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.61 million and the highest is $243.36 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $36.87 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

