Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $31.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.06 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $19.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $85.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

