Zacks: Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the highest is $4.99. World Acceptance posted earnings of $5.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,771. The stock has a market cap of $889.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,840.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.