Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 723,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,687. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

