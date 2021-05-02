Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 7,043,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

