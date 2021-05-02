Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 298,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,306. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

