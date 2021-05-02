Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 297,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,526. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in eGain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

