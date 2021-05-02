Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post $70.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $209.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $69.81 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

