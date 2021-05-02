Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $10.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.83 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.24 million to $57.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.87 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $84.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OPRX opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.79 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

