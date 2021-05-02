Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,263. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $228.50 million, a PE ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

