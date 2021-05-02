Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

