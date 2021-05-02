Zacks: Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report $49.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.49 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.58 million to $217.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $275.56 million, with estimates ranging from $240.74 million to $333.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $1,137,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000.

TVTX opened at $24.72 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

