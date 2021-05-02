Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. AECOM reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

