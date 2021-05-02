Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ChromaDex also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 452,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

