Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

CGNX traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.12. 888,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

