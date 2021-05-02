Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $644,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUL traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

