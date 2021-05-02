Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Million

Analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report sales of $9.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the lowest is $8.83 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $39.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.67 million to $39.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iCAD by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $4,889,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

