Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. Materion reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 215,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 149,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 44.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

