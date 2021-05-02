Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. 80,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,550. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $411.61 million, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.