Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.70. 59,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,086. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.