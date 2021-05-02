Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,485 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

ABEO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 2,020,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,647. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

