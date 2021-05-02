Zacks: Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post $29.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $30.00 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $118.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

ABST stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

