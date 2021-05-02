Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). Agenus also posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AGEN stock remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Friday. 1,804,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Agenus by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 245,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

