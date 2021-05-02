Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.70. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,479,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Albany International by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

