Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.02 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce $127.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $127.10 million. Anaplan reported sales of $103.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $553.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $693.97 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.