Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $17.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $19.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAK opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

