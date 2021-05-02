Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $260.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.42 million. Ferro posted sales of $252.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE FOE opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -277.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.