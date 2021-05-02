Zacks: Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.31 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $210.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $227.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.89 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $377.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of MP stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.