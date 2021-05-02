Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

NGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

