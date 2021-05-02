Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $75.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

