Zap Market Capitalization Reaches $28.61 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.10 or 0.08653362 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

