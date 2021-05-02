Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Tops $29.30 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048516 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

