ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Short Interest Update

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZAZA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. ZaZa Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.
About ZaZa Energy
