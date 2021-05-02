ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Short Interest Update

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZAZA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. ZaZa Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas.

