ZClassic Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $23,660.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.00433219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00167270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00212388 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,185,214 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

