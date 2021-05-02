Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,812.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.91 or 0.05218724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $983.59 or 0.01731274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00476031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.87 or 0.00723197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.10 or 0.00582792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00080302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00435664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

