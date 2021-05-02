Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

