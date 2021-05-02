Zebi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $7,988.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00279422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.01096630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00723408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.49 or 1.00122526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,004,658,782 coins and its circulating supply is 747,614,047 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.