Zel Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00436321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00166369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00213763 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004866 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003639 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

