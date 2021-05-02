Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00426169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00165477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00209508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004778 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

